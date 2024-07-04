Coke and refined oil products produced by Uzbekistan see rise

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 4. Uzbekistan manufactured coke and refined oil products worth 9.5 trillion soums ($753.6 million) from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure has increased by 87.8 percent compared to the same period last year (5.8 trillion soums, or $460.1 million in January–May 2023).

The share of coke and refined oil products in the structure of Uzbekistan's manufacturing industry amounted to 4 percent.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s coal, coke, and briquette trade turnover amounted to $74.3 million from January through May 2024, which is 7.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year ($69.1 million in January–May 2023).

The exports of coal, coke, and briquettes reached $700,000 from January through May 2024, while imports totaled $73.6 million during this period.