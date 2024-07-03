Azerbaijan's hotel and tourism industry stands well-prepared for COP29 - chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijan's hotel and tourism industry stands fully prepared for COP29, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the event about assigning star ratings to hotels that passed the national star classification and the presentation of the National Reservation Platform.

Naghiyev emphasized that the State Tourism Agency places great importance on promoting sustainability in the tourism industry.

"We have been an official partner of the World Travel and Tourism Council since the end of last year. This allows us to participate in the Sustainable Basics for Hotels program, which focuses on 12 key areas. Moreover, this year, the State Tourism Agency became a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and signed a memorandum," the official stated.

He drove home the point about how crucial it is to incorporate sustainability into the hotel business.

"We urge the industry to address current challenges and adopt international practices in this regard. Our main objective is to enhance the hotel industry's role in hosting international events like COP29 to the highest standards. To centrally accommodate future visitors, hotels and other lodging facilities have been integrated into the official unified online booking platform for COP29. The tourism sector, including the hotel industry, is fully prepared for this event," Naghiyev stated.

