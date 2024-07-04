Kyrgyzstan's crude oil extraction rises

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Kyrgyzstan extracted around 122,000 tons of crude oil from January through May 2024, which is a 0.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 (121,400 tons), Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee reveals that the country produced 22,400 tons of crude oil in May 2024 alone, a 5 percent decrease from the 23,600 tons produced in May 2023.

In the broader field of mineral extraction, Kyrgyzstan's production reached a value of 22.956 billion soms ($264.794 million) for the first five months of 2024, with a physical volume index at 92.5 percent of what it was during the same period in 2023.

However, the extraction of coal, including both stone and brown coal (lignite), fell by 10.4 percent, and the production of metallic ores declined by 9.9 percent compared to January–May 2023.

Despite these decreases, the extraction of other minerals rose by 19.9 percent. Overall, the combined extraction of crude oil and natural gas saw a modest increase of 0.3 percent.