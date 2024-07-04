Azerbaijani, Uzbek Central Banks sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Central Banks of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The publication notes that the memorandum was signed during the business trip of the CBA chairman to Tajikistan.

"During the meeting with the Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Nurmuratov, we signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the institutions we lead, which will serve to expand partnership, exchange experience, and information, and organize bilateral visits. We believe that the memorandum will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two central banks," the publication says.

To note, the delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan is currently in Tajikistan and has already held a meeting with the leadership of the National Bank of Tajikistan.

The sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, which was confirmed by the signing of memoranda of cooperation during the meeting.

The heads of the banks also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the banking sector and expressed readiness to make every effort to achieve a new qualitative level of interaction.

Furthermore, it was noted that the creation of favorable conditions for opening banks or representative offices of Azerbaijani banks, expansion of correspondent relations between commercial banks of the two countries, exchange of experience in the field of banking supervision and insurance, development of capital market and implementation of international standards of financial reporting are the next tasks of bilateral relations.

