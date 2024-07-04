Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 12 currency prices went up and 33 currency prices went down compared to July 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 390,593 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 421,818 rials, while on July 3, one euro was 420,874 rials.

Currency Rial on July 4 Rial on July 3 1 US dollar USD 390,593 391,996 1 British pound GBP 498,566 496,905 1 Swiss franc CHF 433,661 433,291 1 Swedish króna SEK 37,058 36,918 1 Norwegian krone NOK 37,058 36,661 1 Danish krone DKK 56,553 56,426 1 Indian rupee INR 4,679 4,696 1 UAE dirham AED 106,356 106,738 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,274,894 1,278,859 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 140,279 140,820 100 Japanese yens JPY 241,877 242,668 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 50,005 50,168 1 Omani rial OMR 1,014,642 1,018,147 1 Canadian dollar CAD 286,675 286,264 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 238,751 237,943 1 South African rand ZAR 21,279 21,056 1 Turkish lira TRY 12,000 12,033 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,389 4,621 1 Qatari riyal QAR 107,306 107,691 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 29,833 29,939 1 Syrian pound SYP 30 30 1 Australian dollar AUD 262,427 261,005 1 Saudi riyal SAR 104,158 104,532 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,038,811 1,042,543 1 Singapore dollar SGD 288,678 288,864 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 332,488 333,627 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,835 12,822 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 186 187 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 292,293 293,382 1 Libyan dinar LYD 80,190 80,458 1 Chinese yuan CNY 53,727 53,911 100 Thai baths THB 1,065,331 1,064,619 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 82,756 83,048 1,000 South Korean won KRW 282,002 282,681 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 550,907 552,886 1 euro EUR 421,818 420,874 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 82,385 82,710 1 Georgian lari GEL 139,851 140,161 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,912 23,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,482 5,522 1 Belarus ruble BYN 119,448 119,876 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 229,667 230,515 100 Philippine pesos PHP 665,743 666,710 1 Tajik somoni TJS 36,496 36,812 1 Turkmen manat TMT 111,486 111,881 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,724 10,766

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 498,577 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 465,525 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 605,000–608,000 rials, while one euro is about 654,000–657,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel