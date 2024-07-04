Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 4, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 12 currency prices went up and 33 currency prices went down compared to July 3.
As for CBI, $1 equals 390,593 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 421,818 rials, while on July 3, one euro was 420,874 rials.
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 498,577 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 465,525 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 605,000–608,000 rials, while one euro is about 654,000–657,000 rials.
