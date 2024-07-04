Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for July 4

Iran Materials 4 July 2024 10:14 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on July 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 12 currency prices went up and 33 currency prices went down compared to July 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 390,593 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 421,818 rials, while on July 3, one euro was 420,874 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 4

Rial on July 3

1 US dollar

USD

390,593

391,996

1 British pound

GBP

498,566

496,905

1 Swiss franc

CHF

433,661

433,291

1 Swedish króna

SEK

37,058

36,918

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

37,058

36,661

1 Danish krone

DKK

56,553

56,426

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,679

4,696

1 UAE dirham

AED

106,356

106,738

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,274,894

1,278,859

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

140,279

140,820

100 Japanese yens

JPY

241,877

242,668

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

50,005

50,168

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,014,642

1,018,147

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

286,675

286,264

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

238,751

237,943

1 South African rand

ZAR

21,279

21,056

1 Turkish lira

TRY

12,000

12,033

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,389

4,621

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

107,306

107,691

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

29,833

29,939

1 Syrian pound

SYP

30

30

1 Australian dollar

AUD

262,427

261,005

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

104,158

104,532

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,038,811

1,042,543

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

288,678

288,864

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

332,488

333,627

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,835

12,822

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

186

187

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

292,293

293,382

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

80,190

80,458

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

53,727

53,911

100 Thai baths

THB

1,065,331

1,064,619

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

82,756

83,048

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

282,002

282,681

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

550,907

552,886

1 euro

EUR

421,818

420,874

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

82,385

82,710

1 Georgian lari

GEL

139,851

140,161

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,912

23,931

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,482

5,522

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

119,448

119,876

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

229,667

230,515

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

665,743

666,710

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

36,496

36,812

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

111,486

111,881

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,724

10,766

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 498,577 rials and the price of $1 is 461,670 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 465,525 rials, and the price of $1 was 431,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 605,000–608,000 rials, while one euro is about 654,000–657,000 rials.

