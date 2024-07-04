Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit proceeding in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is being held at the Palace of Independence in Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The SCO Summit is attended by heads of state and government from India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The summit is also attended by the UN Secretary-General and leaders of international organizations such as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and IOR-ARC.

For the first time, the SCO Summit is being held in the format of a "Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO Member States" and a SCO Plus meeting.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States will adopt the Astana Declaration, 20 decisions, and three statements of heads of state, including the Initiative “On World Unity for a Just World, Harmony and Development”, and “On Improving the SCO”.

Overall, the heads of state are considering a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation of the SCO, its prospects, and addressing current international and regional problems.

The SCO Plus meeting will be held in an expanded format on the theme “On world unity for a just world, harmony and development”.

