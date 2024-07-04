Israel and Hamas close to ceasefire agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement are close to reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the source says, Trend reports.

According to information, Israel and Hamas are on the verge of concluding a framework agreement.

According to the source, Israel believes Hamas' latest response will allow the parties to begin detailed negotiations to reach an agreement.

Earlier, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Mossad intelligence service issued a joint statement saying that the Israeli side had received a response from Hamas representatives regarding the hostage agreement.