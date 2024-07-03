Azerbaijani wrestler reaches European Championships final in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijani athlete Ruzanna Mammadova, competing in the 59 kg weight category, has reached the final of the U20 European Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

She defeated the German Luna Rothenberger (12:2) in her first match, and then the Romanian Ana Maria Puiu (touché) and reached the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals she competed with Anna Telegina from Lithuania, winning with a score of 9:5.

In the decisive match she will face Elena Kurova (AIN).

Elvina Karimzade (50 kg), Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) and Fatima Isayeva (68 kg) will take part in the repechage matches.

To note, the U20 European Championships is taking place on June 24-July 7.

