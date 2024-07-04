President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Joseph Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joseph Biden on the occasion of US Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the July 4th-Independence Day that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, the friendly people of the United States of America, and offer my best wishes.

Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to its relations with the United States. Our nations have closely cooperated in addressing complex regional challenges and matters such as combatting terrorism and international security. Our longstanding and productive collaboration in the energy sector is of special importance. We highly appreciate the United States’ unwavering support for the realization of Azerbaijan's energy strategy and the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, which plays a critical role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

I wish to reaffirm our readiness, to make joint efforts with the U.S. in all areas of mutual interest, particularly on climate change and the green energy transition, for the benefit of our peoples. The United States' support for the COP29, to be held in Baku this November, and the advancement of shared climate goals during the event, holds substantial significance. We are equally interested in expanding Azerbaijan-U.S. relations in humanitarian, cultural and tourism sectors, as well as in promoting inter-civilizational dialogue.

Azerbaijan advocates for an integrated and inclusive South Caucasus regional cooperation model based on new geopolitical realities and justice, free from any divisive lines. As the initiator of the five principles that constitute the core of the peace treaty with Armenia, Azerbaijan demonstrates enduring political will in advancing the peace agenda. We commend the United States’ commitment to supporting the normalization of relations with Armenia, ensuring lasting peace in the region, and facilitating the preparation of a peace treaty.

Today, there are promising prospects for diversifying our economic and trade relations, particularly for developing engagement in advanced technology, digital and green transition, agriculture, investments, aviation and other domains.

I believe that in line with the interests of our nations and for the prosperity of our peoples, as friends and partners, we will continue our joint efforts to ensure the successful continuation of close cooperation across various spheres between Azerbaijan and the United States.

I seize this pleasant opportunity, to wish you robust health and success and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United States of America," reads the letter.