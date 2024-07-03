Kyrgyzstan plans to establish aquaculture center

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 3. An aquaculture center is planned to be established in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, an agreement on the principles of a public-private partnership has been signed between Aqua Service Kyrgyzstan, King Salmon (an international investment company from South Korea), and the Department of Fisheries of the Kyrgyz Ministry.

The project's cost is 50 million soms ($580,521) and will also receive financing from South Korean investors. The aim of the project is to enhance the export potential of the fishing industry in Kyrgyzstan.

The center will include a conference hall, fish farming equipment, a laboratory for the primary diagnosis of commercial fish, and offices for center staff and the fisheries department. It will also conduct practical, educational, research, and aquaculture programs in the waters of the Kurpsai reservoir.

The gross output of agricultural products in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 73.244 billion soms ($850.394 million) from January through May 2024, according to the State Statistical Committee of the country.