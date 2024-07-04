Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win three medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The performances of Greco-Roman wrestlers at the U20 European Youth Championships, held in Novi Sad, Serbia, have ended, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani team won 3 more medals.

Ismail Rzayev (82 kg) met Alperen Berber from Türkiye in the final. The fight ended in victory for the opponent.

Tural Akhmedov (60 kg) met with Ukrainian Bogdan Grishin for 3rd place. Azerbaijani wrestler won with a score of 3:1 and took 3rd place on the podium.

Ruslan Nurullaev (72 kg) repeated the success of Tural Akhmedov. In the bronze medal match, he faced Arionas Kolitsopoulos and won with a score of 4:1.

Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg) missed the chance to win bronze. In the decisive match he lost to Georgian Rati Khozrevanidzi with a score of 0:11.

Magomed Shukurzade (63 kg) won his first medal in Novi Sad. He won bronze.