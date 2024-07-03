Presidents of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan discuss bilateral co-op on SCO summit's sidelines

Photo: Press-service of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 3. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have discussed bilateral cooperation between the countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The meeting focused on developing cooperation in trade and economy, agriculture, energy, air transportation, and security.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue consultations on international and regional issues.

Another topic of discussion was the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Dushanbe.

They also reviewed progress in digitalization and the allocation of grants for training Tajik specialists in information technologies.

The heads of state discussed the agenda for the next SCO summit and other relevant topics.

It is worth mentioning that the SCO summit, to which Tajikistan has belonged since its inception in 2001, is set to be held in Kazakhstan on July 3–4.

