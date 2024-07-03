Turkmenistan discusses development of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Nicaragua

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 3. Turkmenistan discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Nicaragua, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Parliament, this was discussed during a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Nicaragua in Ashgabat, Tatiana Daniela García Silva.

During the meeting, the Ambassador became familiar with the priorities of Turkmenistan's domestic and foreign policy, the composition of the national parliament, and the ongoing work on legislative support for reforms implemented in various sectors.

In this regard, in the future, the parties expressed their readiness to intensify parliamentary relations within the framework of international parliamentary structures.

Furthermore, speaking about the future of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Nicaragua, the Ambassador noted that her country is very interested in strengthening bilateral relations in all spheres.

Meanwhile, the Parliament of Turkmenistan is actively developing cooperation with parliaments of other countries, seeking to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties and exchange experience in the legislative field.

Such interaction contributes to the strengthening of bilateral relations, the development of political dialogue, and joint work on global and regional challenges.