Switzerland, Tajikistan, and WB sign MoU for digital development

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 3. Switzerland, Tajikistan, and the World Bank (WB) signed a memorandum of understanding as part of the "Tajikistan Digital Foundation Programme," Swiss Federal Councillor for Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis, who was among the signatories, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"With a $66 million investment, this initiative will enhance Tajikistan public service delivery and digital skills, driving transparency and efficiency," he posted.

On behalf of Tajikistan, the document was signed by Finance Minister Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, and on behalf of the WB, it was signed by Antonella Bassani, Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region.

Tajikistan is hosting a meeting of the Swiss constituency group in Dushanbe from July 1 to 3, 2024. This is the first meeting of the Swiss constituency in the Bretton Woods institutions to be held in this Central Asian country.

The members of the Swiss Bretton Woods constituency usually meet in a constituency country every two years outside the customary spring and annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and WB. Along with Switzerland and Tajikistan, the constituency includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Serbia, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The last meeting of the Swiss constituency outside the Bretton Woods meetings in Washington was held on July 4, 2022, in Bad Ragaz.

Following his visit to Tajikistan, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis traveled on to Kyrgyzstan.