Chairman of Peoples' Council of Turkmenistan arrives in Kazakhstan for SCO summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, to participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the press service of the government of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

According to information, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan was met by Prime Minister Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov at the airport of Astana.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will take part in the meeting in the SCO plus format, which will be held for the first time and will be held under the slogan "Strengthening multilateral dialog: striving for sustainable peace and development".

The meeting will be attended by heads of observer states, honorary guests, and representatives of international organizations.

To note, the SCO Council meeting will be held, where the leaders of the member states will discuss important issues of multilateral and multi-vector cooperation in the format of the organization, as well as regional and international policy issues.

