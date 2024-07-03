Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan arrives on working visit in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan Materials 3 July 2024 16:41 (UTC +04:00)
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives on working visit in Kazakhstan
Photo: Press-service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 3. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived on a working visit in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's official website.

Zhaparov's plane landed at the international airport of N. Nazarbayev in Astana, where he was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Oljas Bektenov, and other officials.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz president will take part in the meeting of the Council of the Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

At the meeting, which will be held on July 4, the heads of state will consider a wide range of issues to further strengthen multifaceted SCO cooperation and its prospects and address pressing international and regional problems.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more