President of Kyrgyzstan arrives on working visit in Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 3. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived on a working visit in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's official website.

Zhaparov's plane landed at the international airport of N. Nazarbayev in Astana, where he was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Oljas Bektenov, and other officials.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz president will take part in the meeting of the Council of the Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

At the meeting, which will be held on July 4, the heads of state will consider a wide range of issues to further strengthen multifaceted SCO cooperation and its prospects and address pressing international and regional problems.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel