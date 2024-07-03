UN's official commends impact of "29 Climate Talks: The Path to COP29" initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Environment, Social, and Governance Summit (ESG-summit) on "Public-Private Partnerships for Sustainable Development" is the 15th UN event in Azerbaijan under the aegis of "29 Climate Talks: The Path to COP29, "UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement during the ESG Summit: Public Private Partnership (PPP) for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Baku.

"Our initiative '29 Climate Talks: the Path to COP29' aims to initiate nationwide dialogue and action on climate change and just transition," Andreeva emphasized.

She believes that these meetings and conversations among government officials, private sector representatives, non-governmental organizations, and academia will promote a better understanding of the objectives of COP29. This, in turn, will enable prompt action to be taken to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

