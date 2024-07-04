Kyrgyz president invites Mongolian leader for official visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has invited Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh for an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz head of state, the invitation was extended during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan. President Khürelsükh accepted the invitation.

During the meeting, Zhaparov highlighted the increased political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia in recent years, noting that it has created favorable conditions for deepening and expanding cooperation across various sectors. He emphasized the importance of trade and economic cooperation, calling them key areas of bilateral relations.

The president mentioned that Kyrgyzstan is focusing on developing the production of environmentally friendly agricultural products, which could meet the demand in the Mongolian market.

During the discussions, President Khürelsükh also expressed interest in enhancing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in transportation, logistics, education, and other areas of mutual interest.