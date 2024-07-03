Azerbaijan, Georgia give thumbs up to cybersecurity exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Electronic Security Service (ESS) of Azerbaijan and the Digital Governance Agency under the Ministry of Justice of Georgia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of information security and cybersecurity, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the MoU was signed during the ESS delegation's visit to Georgia.

The document envisages joint activities of the parties in the area of ​​information security, exchange of information and experience.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel