Russian President to make another visit to Kazakhstan in November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to make another visit to Kazakhstan in November this year, the Kremlin press service says, Trend reports.

"I would like to express my gratitude to you for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan on a state visit. Of course, it would be most rational to do this in connection with the CSTO summit. We will definitely do this, thank you for this invitation, it is certainly accepted," Vladimir Putin said.

Today, President Vladimir Putin met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tokayev invited Putin to make another visit to Kazakhstan in November this year, combining it with participation in a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.