Georgia applauds historic Baku-Yerevan delimitation decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Georgia welcomes the historic decision to launch the delimitation process between Baku and Yerevan and supports stability and peaceful coexistence in the South Caucasus, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

He also expressed hope that the ball will keep rolling in the peace process between the two countries.

Darchiashvili pointed out that at the meeting with Mirzoyan, regional issues were discussed and the importance of joint efforts in solving challenges was emphasized.

To note, a 12.7-kilometer borderline was established between Azerbaijan and Armenia after border delimitation, ensuring the return of four villages, namely, Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers) in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

The territories of the above villages were taken under the control of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on May 24.

