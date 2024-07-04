Israel receives response from Hamas regarding hostages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Israeli side received a response through intermediaries from representatives of the Palestinian Hamas movement, a joint statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Mossad intelligence service says, Trend reports.

"The mediators on the hostage deal conveyed Hamas's comments on the parameters of the hostage deal to the negotiating team. Israel is assessing these comments and will convey its response to the mediators," the statement said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7,2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.