New Azerbaijan Party reveals commission members at nation's election headquarters

Politics Materials 3 July 2024 13:33 (UTC +04:00)

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The names of the plenipotentiary representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and the commissioners for financial issues in the country's extraordinary parliamentary election have been revealed, Trend reports.

A meeting of the board of the YAP appointed 77 plenipotentiary representatives of the party and one representative on financial issues.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

