Russia spills beans on Frenchman caught red-handed in act of espionage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. French citizen Laurent Claude Jean Louis Vinatier, who is currently in hot water in Russia for alleged espionage, has spilled the beans and admitted to gathering military intel on Russian territories that could potentially put the security of the Russian Federation at risk, Trend reports.

The lowdown on it was spread like wildfire by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

"The criminal case has so far questioned seven witnesses, all of whom the accused met with in order to gather information about the Russian Federation's military and military-technical operations. The audio recordings of these meetings have been subjected to a linguistic forensic analysis. After reviewing the accused's technical means, the investigation became acquainted with the outcomes of the operational and investigative operations. Throughout the questioning, he made a complete admission of guilt.

''The investigation into the alleged crime is ongoing," the statement of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reads.

To note, on June 6, in Moscow, the Federal Security Service seized Laurent Vinatier on suspicion of gathering military intelligence.

