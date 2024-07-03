Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
We are pleased with increase in turnover of goods between Azerbaijan and China - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 3 July 2024 22:38 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. We are pleased with the increase in the turnover of goods between our countries, it has reached 3 billion dollars and has the potential for further growth, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Astana, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has already opened trading houses in six Chinese cities in an effort to promote its products in the Chinese market. We are also pleased with the increase in exports from the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted.

