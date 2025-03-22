Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week-long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar March 10 1.7 March 17 1.7 March 11 1.7 March 18 1.7 March 12 1.7 March 19 1.7 March 13 1.7 March 20 - March 14 1.7 March 21 - Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0083 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.0075 manat and amounted to 1.85436 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro March 10 1.8412 March 17 1.8499 March 11 1.8453 March 18 1.8550 March 12 1.8526 March 19 1.8582 March 13 1.8519 March 20 - March 14 1.8431 March 21 - Average rate per week 1.84682 Average rate per week 1.8543666667

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0921 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.08634 manat and amounted to 2.03446 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble March 10 1.8889 March 17 1.9883 March 11 1.9383 March 18 2.0347 March 12 1.9891 March 19 2.0804 March 13 1.9517 March 20 - March 14 1.9726 March 21 - Average rate per week 1.94812 Average rate per week 2.0344666667

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00011 manat and amounted to 0.04636 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira March 10 0.0466 March 17 0.0464 March 11 0.0465 March 18 0.0464 March 12 0.0465 March 19 0.0463 March 13 0.0465 March 20 - March 14 0.0463 March 21 - Average rate per week 0.04648 Average rate per week 0.0463666667

Due to March 20 and 21 being non-working days, the regulatory authority has not published data for these dates.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel