Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 22 March 2025 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week-long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

March 10

1.7

March 17

1.7

March 11

1.7

March 18

1.7

March 12

1.7

March 19

1.7

March 13

1.7

March 20

-

March 14

1.7

March 21

-

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro increased by 0.0083 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate went up by 0.0075 manat and amounted to 1.85436 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

March 10

1.8412

March 17

1.8499

March 11

1.8453

March 18

1.8550

March 12

1.8526

March 19

1.8582

March 13

1.8519

March 20

-

March 14

1.8431

March 21

-

Average rate per week

1.84682

Average rate per week

1.8543666667

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0921 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.08634 manat and amounted to 2.03446 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

March 10

1.8889

March 17

1.9883

March 11

1.9383

March 18

2.0347

March 12

1.9891

March 19

2.0804

March 13

1.9517

March 20

-

March 14

1.9726

March 21

-

Average rate per week

1.94812

Average rate per week

2.0344666667

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00011 manat and amounted to 0.04636 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

March 10

0.0466

March 17

0.0464

March 11

0.0465

March 18

0.0464

March 12

0.0465

March 19

0.0463

March 13

0.0465

March 20

-

March 14

0.0463

March 21

-

Average rate per week

0.04648

Average rate per week

0.0463666667

Due to March 20 and 21 being non-working days, the regulatory authority has not published data for these dates.

