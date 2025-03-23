EBRD allotes Tajikistan grant for Sughd substation modernization

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 23 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Tajikistan's Shabakhoi Intikoli Barki company have signed a 2 million euro grant agreement for technical support on the "Modernization of the Sughd-500 Substation" project, Trend reports via the EBRD.

The grant, allocated by the Government of Japan, aims to enhance the stability of Tajikistan's power grid, promote the integration of renewable energy sources, and improve regional interconnectivity.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Tajikistan, the project is of critical importance for strengthening the country's energy infrastructure and expanding its regional energy network connections.

In 2024, the EBRD saw a fourfold increase in its annual investment in Tajikistan compared to 2023, signing 23 projects worth a total of 88 million euro. More than 62 percent of these investments, fully aligned with the Paris Agreement, were directed towards supporting green economy initiatives. Additionally, 61 percent of the projects focused on inclusive lending.