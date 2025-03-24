Caspi Bitum expansion on track for completion by May, KazMunayGas says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman Askhat Khasenov visited the Caspi Bitum plant in Aktau as part of a working trip to the Mangystau region, inspecting the progress of its capacity expansion project, Trend reports.

The project aims to increase oil refining capacity to 1.5 million tons per year, boosting road bitumen production from 500,000 to 750,000 tons annually. This will be achieved through the modernization of the plant’s primary oil refining unit, ELOU-AVT.

The installation of key equipment, including the T-1102 vacuum column, has been completed. Pipeline, electrical, and instrumentation work is nearing completion, with hydraulic testing underway. Once finalized, the plant will proceed with equipment calibration and commissioning operations.

Khasenov praised the modernization efforts, noting that work is progressing ahead of schedule. The upgraded plant is expected to be fully operational by May. He instructed Caspi Bitum’s management to maintain momentum to ensure timely project completion.