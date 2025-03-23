Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan show robust growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23.​ Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan increased by 16.4 percent in value and 50.5 percent in weight in the 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 21, 2023, through February 19, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from Iran's Customs Administration indicates that non-oil exports amounted to $268 million and 435,000 tons during the reporting period. This marks a notable rise from the previous year when exports stood at $230 million and around 289,000 tons.

The statistics also show that Iran's exports to Tajikistan primarily consisted of petrochemical products, steel goods, agricultural and food products, among others.

Moreover, the total trade turnover between Iran and Tajikistan during this period reached $350 million and 471,000 tons, marking an increase of 17.5 percent in value and 49.5 percent in weight from the same period last year.

For the entire Iranian year, non-oil exports across all markets reached $53.4 billion, representing an increase of 19 percent in value and 12.6 percent in weight compared to the previous year.