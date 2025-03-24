Azerbaijan's Baku to showcase Turan textile exhibition, featuring industry innovations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The Turan Textile Exhibition will be held in Baku from April 29 through April 30, the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association Public Union Jamid Movsumov told Trend.

He said that the exhibition would bring together the leading players of the textile industry and showcase the textile power of the Turkic world.

"As the main partner of the exhibition, the Azerbaijan Textile Association Public Union will present Azerbaijan's textile potential to the world.

The exhibition will be organized based on the 'Made in Turan' standards. Azerbaijani textile brands will gain access to international markets, showcase local production power, and accelerate the integration of the industry with new technologies. The exhibition is a unique opportunity to strengthen the position of Azerbaijan's textile sector in the global arena.

Textile companies, designers, and industry experts from countries such as Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Hungary, and Japan will participate in the exhibition, with over 5,000 people expected to attend. They will have the opportunity to hold B2B meetings and establish connections for collaboration," he noted.

