Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss current regional Issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the minister discussed current regional and international issues during the telephone conversation.

The interlocutors paid special attention to events in the region, including the situation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and the US strikes on Yemen.

Fidan, referring to his participation in the recent meeting of the Arab-Islamic Contact Committee in Cairo, noted the importance of increased attention from Islamic countries to the situation in Gaza.