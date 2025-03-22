ITFC appoints its new CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has appointed Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama as its new Chief Executive Officer, Trend reports via the IsDB.

The decision was endorsed by the ITFC Board of Directors following a recommendation by the Board Chairman, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser.

Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama brings over three decades of experience across multinational corporations and government sectors, with expertise in international trade, energy markets, strategic planning, and economics. His career includes serving as Saudi Arabia’s Governor for OPEC and Deputy Minister for Kingdom Affairs in OPEC and Global Oil Markets, where he played a key role in shaping global energy policies and fostering economic cooperation.

A trusted advisor to three Saudi Energy Ministers, including the current Minister, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Eng. Al Aama has led high-level negotiations and strategic initiatives in the global oil market. He has also held executive positions at Saudi Aramco and Saudi Petroleum Overseas Ltd., contributing to the expansion of trade partnerships and the optimization of energy market operations.

