Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Russia hits new heights in early 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23.​ Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $150.8 million to Russia from January through February 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this figure decreased by $3.6 million, or 2.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Export operations with Russia for this period accounted for 31.09 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

Consequently, Russia has become Azerbaijan's largest trading partner.

Besides, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $997.9 million from January through February 2025, which is $406.7 million or 68.8 percent more compared to the same period in 2024.

The trade turnover with Russia amounted to 11.21 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade during the reporting period.

Russia ranked third among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted most of its trade operations.

During the reporting period, export operations with Russia accounted for 3.17 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

Additionally, in the first two months of 2025, import operations from Russia to Azerbaijan amounted to $847.1 million, marking an increase of $410.9 million or 94.2 percent year-on-year.

The volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan for the reporting period amounted to $8.9 billion. This figure is $1.7 billion, or 23.2 percent more than in the same period last year.

Of the trade turnover, exports accounted for $4.8 billion and imports for $4.1 billion, which is $13 million (0.3 percent) less and $1.7 billion (69.2 percent) more than a year ago.

The foreign trade surplus amounted to $628 million, which is $1.7 billion, or 3.7 times less than a year ago.