Turkmenistan's neutrality garners worldwide recognition owing to UN resolution

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 24. The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution on the "Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan" on March 21, 2025, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The historic decision was made during the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UNGA under the agenda item "Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace."

Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Aksoltan Ataeva, highlighted the fundamental role of neutrality in the country's foreign policy.

The diplomat emphasized that Turkmenistan’s commitment to neutrality enables it to implement its peacekeeping doctrine effectively on the global stage. Since the UNGA first recognized Turkmenistan’s neutral status on December 12, 1995, the country has demonstrated the effectiveness of this approach as a key mechanism of preventive diplomacy at both regional and global levels.

The newly adopted resolution recommends utilizing the territories of neutral states for peace negotiations.

On Turkmenistan’s initiative, the UNGA declared December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality in 2017. The UN also operates the Group of Friends of Neutrality, and the current year is marked by events under the International Year of Peace and Trust.