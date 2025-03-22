Kyrgyz ambassador hails Azerbaijan’s contribution of material and technical aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. I express my gratitude for the humanitarian aid that Azerbaijan once again sends to Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov told reporters during the shipment of material and technical aid by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan represented by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, also to the leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Azerbaijani people for this humanitarian aid that Azerbaijan is once again sending to Kyrgyzstan. This is true proof that the ties between our brotherly nations are getting stronger and will only get stronger in the future. This is a pledge of the political course that our leaders have defined in order to create the necessary conditions for further strengthening of our Turkic brotherhood,” he said.

The ambassador noted that this assistance is important for Kyrgyzstan.

“Because in spring we usually have a lot of mudslides everywhere, various emergencies, so this equipment will be very useful to the country and especially to strengthen the material and technical base of our emergency forces,” he added.