French Suez to implement water supply projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. The French Suez company will implement three major water supply projects in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya and Kashkadarya regions, Trend reports.

The news follows a video conference held by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on improving drinking water supply, heating, neighborhood infrastructure, and agriculture.

The aggregate capital deployment for these initiatives totals 340 million euros. This initiative is anticipated to enhance the comprehensive water distribution network within the area, achieving a coverage rate of 90 percent.

In the interim, Uzbekistan is set to deploy an extensive 1,619 kilometers of potable water distribution systems and 521 kilometers of wastewater management networks within the current fiscal year, alongside the construction and refurbishment of 162 critical infrastructure assets.

Consequently, an estimated 715,000 individuals will attain access to potable water for the inaugural instance, 135,000 residential units will be integrated into the wastewater management infrastructure, and 157,000 end-users will be equipped with state-of-the-art metering devices.