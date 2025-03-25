Kazakhstan boosts fertilizer subsidies to fuel agricultural dev't

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. Kazakhstan's government has allocated 48.4 billion tenge ($96.8 million) from its reserve to subsidize fertilizers (excluding organic), following a decree signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenev, Trend reports.

The decree was adopted as part of the implementation of President Tokayev's instructions to double the volume of gross agricultural production from 2024 to 2028 and to increase the level of mineral fertilizer application to the soil to 50 percent of the scientifically justified need.

"The document provides for the allocation of funds to the akimats of the Abai, Akmolinsk, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanai, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions in the form of targeted current transfers for the subsidization of fertilizer costs. Primarily, the majority of the funds will be directed toward the implementation of the advance subsidy mechanism for mineral fertilizers," the government press service noted.

Meanwhile, last March, as part of support for the agro-industrial complex, a mechanism of advance fertilizer subsidies was introduced, under which budget subsidies are transferred in advance to special accounts of domestic producers for the supply of subsidized fertilizers to agricultural producers.

Moreover, as a result of these measures, for the first time, the level of fertilizer application reached 40 percent of the scientifically justified need (up from 21 percent before 2024).



According to the Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, the volume of preferential loans for spring fieldwork in Kazakhstan will amount to 700 billion tenge ($1.4 billion). Financing will be provided through six distribution channels: direct loans from the Agrarian Credit Corporation, second-tier banks, microfinance organizations, regional investment centers, credit cooperatives, and socially responsible business corporations.