Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom sees record-breaking profits in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 23. Kazatomprom’s revenue increased by 26 percent in 2024, exceeding 1.8 trillion tenge ($3.6 billion), Trend reports via Kazatomprom.

Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company, Kazatomprom, recorded significant growth in financial indicators in 2024. According to the company, revenue rose by 26 percent to over 1.8 trillion tenge ($3.6 billion), with the main reason being the increase in the average spot price of uranium.



"Adjusted net profit, excluding one-time revenues, grew by 38 percent and reached 577 billion tenge ($1.15 billion). Total net profit increased by 95 percent, surpassing 1.13 trillion tenge ($2.26 billion). The company's operating profit rose by 19 percent (to 807 billion tenge, or $1.61 billion), and EBITDA increased by 32 percent, reaching 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.2 billion)," said Kazatomprom.

The company’s earnings per share more than doubled, increasing from 1,616 tenge ($3.23) to 3,363 tenge ($6.73). In 2024, Kazatomprom paid record dividends amounting to 315 billion tenge ($630 million), marking the largest sum since its initial public offering (IPO).

The company also rolled out a fresh game plan for development in 2034. The document shines a spotlight on broadening the rare and rare earth metals sector as the demand for critical minerals continues to heat up.

Kazatomprom is the national atomic company of Kazakhstan, and it is one of the world's largest producers of uranium. It plays a significant role in the global nuclear energy industry due to its extensive uranium mining operations. The company is involved in the extraction, processing, and export of uranium, as well as the production of other nuclear-related materials.

Kazatomprom was established in 1997 and is a state-owned enterprise, with the government of Kazakhstan holding the majority of the shares. The company operates uranium mines in Kazakhstan, which is home to some of the richest uranium deposits in the world.