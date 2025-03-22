Turkmenistan, Ireland bolster ties with joint projects stretching in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 22. The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia hosted a meeting with the Ambassador of Ireland to Turkmenistan, Julian Andrew Clare who is on a visit to Moscow, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia.

The heads of diplomatic missions exchanged views on bilateral relations and current international issues of mutual interest. A major focus was placed on potential cooperation between the missions of the two countries in addressing foreign policy challenges, organizing and mutually participating in events outlined in the work schedules for the current year.

The sides also discussed the organization and mutual participation in events planned for the current year. In this regard, the parties reviewed the Turkmen Embassy's event plan developed for activities related to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality.

Turkmenistan and Ireland, as neutral countries and members of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, pay special attention to strengthening peace and trust in international relations, in particular on the platform of the United Nations.