Explosion rocks in residential building in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. An explosion has occurred in a residential building in Tehran, Tehran Fire and Security Service spokesman Seyed Jalal Maleki said, Trend reports.

According to him, the fire was caused by a gas leak. The service representative noted that the incident resulted in the collapse of a residential building.

He said the blast shattered windows in several shops.

It is reported that 21 people have been injured so far, 11 of whom were taken to medical centers by emergency medical specialists from Tehran province.