Turkish AnadoluJet expands network with new Bishkek- Istanbul flight

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 25. AnadoluJet, the low-cost airline of Türkiye, began operating a new daily flight between Istanbul and Bishkek starting March 25, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's airports company.

According to the information, the flights will take place every morning.

"The launch of the new Istanbul-Bishkek route is an important step in expanding AnadoluJet's international network. With daily flights, the company aims to enhance accessibility for passengers and offer competitive pricing," the company's statement reads.

Previously, the airline successfully launched the Ankara-Bishkek route, which proved to be popular and in high demand among passengers.

AnadoluJet is a low-cost subsidiary of Türkiye's largest airline, Turkish Airlines, founded in 2008. The airline specializes in lights both within Türkiye and internationally.