Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

Turkish AnadoluJet expands network with new Bishkek- Istanbul flight

Kyrgyzstan Materials 25 March 2025 14:02 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish AnadoluJet expands network with new Bishkek- Istanbul flight
Photo: Airports of Kyrgyzstan

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 25. AnadoluJet, the low-cost airline of Türkiye, began operating a new daily flight between Istanbul and Bishkek starting March 25, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's airports company.

According to the information, the flights will take place every morning.

"The launch of the new Istanbul-Bishkek route is an important step in expanding AnadoluJet's international network. With daily flights, the company aims to enhance accessibility for passengers and offer competitive pricing," the company's statement reads.

Previously, the airline successfully launched the Ankara-Bishkek route, which proved to be popular and in high demand among passengers.

AnadoluJet is a low-cost subsidiary of Türkiye's largest airline, Turkish Airlines, founded in 2008. The airline specializes in lights both within Türkiye and internationally.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more