Tajikistan spills beans on patch of earth sown with springtime crops

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 23. Tajikistan's Ministry of Agriculture has disclosed progress in the spring fieldwork and crop planting in the country's agricultural farms and cooperatives, Trend reports.

According to the latest data, as of March 14, 2025, a cumulative area of 577,314 hectares has undergone cultivation, with spring planting executed across 59,371 hectares.

Specifically, cereals were sown on 20,622 hectares, wheat on 13,522 hectares, and barley on 6,793 hectares. Potatoes were planted on 7,701.3 hectares, and other vegetables were sown on 18,547 hectares, including onions on 12,553 hectares, carrots on 2,351 hectares, cabbage on 1,083 hectares, and other vegetables on 2,159 hectares. Additionally, 4,787 hectares were planted with fodder crops.

As of the reporting date, a total of 204 hectares of new orchards and vineyards have been established in the country, of which 186 are orchards and 18 are vineyards. The restoration of old orchards and vineyards covered 1,755 hectares.

In January 2025, the agricultural output in Tajikistan surpassed 1.18 billion somoni ($108 million), reflecting a growth trajectory of roughly 6 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024. Crop output experienced a significant uptick, surging beyond the 30 percent threshold, whereas livestock commodities exhibited a modest escalation in the range of 5 to 6 percent.