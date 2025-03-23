Monthly dynamics of Azerbaijan's gas exports to EU in 2024 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijan supplied 11.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to the European Union (EU) in 2024, with a total export value of €4.35 billion, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union told Trend.
The monthly breakdown of volume and value is as follows:
|
Month
|
Volume (bcm)
|
Value (€)
|
January
|
0.989
|
369,333,936
|
February
|
0.943
|
306,966,321
|
March
|
1.002
|
302,352,995
|
April
|
0.936
|
291,707,911
|
May
|
1.007
|
328,522,529
|
June
|
0.980
|
345,622,652
|
July
|
0.995
|
374,137,343
|
August
|
0.748
|
266,037,440
|
September
|
0.899
|
375,570,498
|
October
|
1.044
|
431,324,372
|
November
|
1.010
|
452,134,548
|
December
|
1.051
|
504,713,528
|
Total
|
11.6
|
4.35 billion
The peak of gas exports was recorded in December, with 1.051 bcm supplied and a revenue of €504.7 million.
The lowest level of exports occurred in August, with 0.748 bcm and a revenue of €266 million.
Europe imports gas from Azerbaijan via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters per year with the possibility of increasing to 20 billion cubic meters.
