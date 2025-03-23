Monthly dynamics of Azerbaijan's gas exports to EU in 2024 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijan supplied 11.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to the European Union (EU) in 2024, with a total export value of €4.35 billion, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union told Trend.

The monthly breakdown of volume and value is as follows:

Month Volume (bcm) Value (€) January 0.989 369,333,936 February 0.943 306,966,321 March 1.002 302,352,995 April 0.936 291,707,911 May 1.007 328,522,529 June 0.980 345,622,652 July 0.995 374,137,343 August 0.748 266,037,440 September 0.899 375,570,498 October 1.044 431,324,372 November 1.010 452,134,548 December 1.051 504,713,528 Total 11.6 4.35 billion

The peak of gas exports was recorded in December, with 1.051 bcm supplied and a revenue of €504.7 million.

The lowest level of exports occurred in August, with 0.748 bcm and a revenue of €266 million.

Europe imports gas from Azerbaijan via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters per year with the possibility of increasing to 20 billion cubic meters.

