Monthly dynamics of Azerbaijan's gas exports to EU in 2024 (Exclusive)

Green Economy Materials 23 March 2025 16:26 (UTC +04:00)
Monthly dynamics of Azerbaijan's gas exports to EU in 2024 (Exclusive)
Photo: ICGB

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijan supplied 11.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to the European Union (EU) in 2024, with a total export value of €4.35 billion, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union told Trend.

The monthly breakdown of volume and value is as follows:

Month

Volume (bcm)

Value (€)

January

0.989

369,333,936

February

0.943

306,966,321

March

1.002

302,352,995

April

0.936

291,707,911

May

1.007

328,522,529

June

0.980

345,622,652

July

0.995

374,137,343

August

0.748

266,037,440

September

0.899

375,570,498

October

1.044

431,324,372

November

1.010

452,134,548

December

1.051

504,713,528

Total

11.6

4.35 billion

The peak of gas exports was recorded in December, with 1.051 bcm supplied and a revenue of €504.7 million.

The lowest level of exports occurred in August, with 0.748 bcm and a revenue of €266 million.

Europe imports gas from Azerbaijan via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters per year with the possibility of increasing to 20 billion cubic meters.

