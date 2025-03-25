Euronews covers key takeaways from 12th Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Euronews has featured a report on the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

In the latest episode of Focus, the channel highlighted the gathering of over 50 world leaders and experts in Azerbaijan, where they discussed global security, EU integration, and post-conflict reconstruction amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

The forum brought together senior officials and policymakers to tackle pressing global issues under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

Key discussions centered on EU enlargement, regional security in the South Caucasus, and fostering post-conflict stability. Leaders emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation, with Albania reaffirming its European aspirations and experts stressing the critical importance of stability in the Western Balkans.