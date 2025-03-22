Tajikistan set to tighten purse strings on electricity tariffs

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 22. The new electricity tariffs in Tajikistan are set to roll out on April 1, 2025, Trend reports via a government decree.

Under the new pricing structure, the cost of electricity for residential consumers will rise to 35.36 dirams ($0.032) per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up from the current 30.75 dirams ($0.027). For businesses, the rate will increase to 80.90 dirams ($0.073) per kWh, compared to the current 70.35 dirams ($0.064).

The tariff hike comes on the heels of a previous bump in January 2024 and is just another piece of the puzzle in the ongoing dance of energy prices in the country. The new prices will have an impact on many different sectors as well.

For instance, electricity costs for the Tajik Metallurgical Plant will rise by 33 percent, from 10.64 dirams ($0.001) to 14.19 dirams ($0.013) per kWh during the summer period (May to September), and from 60.65 dirams ($0,056) to 80.90 dirams ($0.074) per kWh during the winter period (October to April).

Similarly, the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) will see a 33 percent increase in electricity rates, with the price per kWh climbing from 15.57 dirams ($0.014) to 20.77 dirams ($0.019). Other industries, such as AO "Azot" and textile companies, will also face higher tariffs, with rates set at 35.36 dirams ($0.032) and 40.45 dirams ($0.037) per kWh, respectively.

The administration's resolution encapsulates a strategic maneuver to recalibrate electricity pricing structures in accordance with prevailing market dynamics and energy utilization trends.