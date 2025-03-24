NEQSOL Holding continues social support for Conflict-Affected Communities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24.​ NEQSOL Holding continues its collaboration with the YAŞAT Foundation to provide social support for conflict-affected communities, including individuals who have acquired disabilities and the families of those who lost their lives.

As part of this collaboration, a portion of the funds allocated by NEQSOL Holding to the YAŞAT Foundation has been used in 2025 to provide social support in the form of financing medical services and education expenses for 671 individuals with disabilities and the families of those who lost their lives during the conflict.

The other portion of the funds will be utilized throughout the year for special social projects supporting the children of those who lost their lives, including the “YAŞAT” Summer Camp, Summer School, school supply assistance, and other social initiatives.

“Supporting social responsibility and community initiatives are an important part of our corporate culture. We are pleased to continue our cooperation with the YAŞAT Foundation, directing our resources to important projects and activities in the fields of education, healthcare, and social support,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.

“NEQSOL Holding will continue its efforts to contribute to the development of society and the support of social values,” Yusif Jabbarov added.

Since 2021, NEQSOL Holding, through its companies, including Bakcell, Norm, Azerconnect Group, and Nobel Energy, has allocated a total of 3.7 million manat to the YAŞAT Foundation, which also covers the donation funds currently in use.

The YAŞAT Foundation uses allocated funds to provide social support to individuals with disabilities and the families of those who lost their lives during the conflict. This includes covering expenses for medical treatment, psychological support, education, improvements to living conditions, and the repayment of bank debts.

NEQSOL Holding extends its best wishes for peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasions of the Novruz holiday and the holy month of Ramadan.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the telecom, energy, construction, and hi-tech industries.