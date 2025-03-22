Turkmenistan to showcase trade and cultural potential at key forum in Russia's Kazan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 22. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Ataguliyev presented a report on the country's preparations for participation in the international exhibition to be held in May 2025 within the framework of the economic forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum,” Trend reports.

According to the deputy prime minister, Turkmenistan will showcase its cultural heritage, trade and economic potential, investment opportunities, and new export-oriented products at the exhibition. Representatives from various economic sectors and private manufacturers from the country will participate in the event.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the importance of international exhibitions in developing trade and economic relations with other countries. The head of state approved the proposal for domestic producers to participate in the upcoming international exhibition in Kazan and instructed the deputy prime minister to oversee the necessary preparations.