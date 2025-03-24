Uzbekistan to build major science and tech park with Chinese investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, met with Wang Zhiyong, Chairman of Xinjiang New Vision Investment Development Company, and Zhang Xuan, Head of Envision Energy Company, to discuss the creation of a large-scale science and technology industrial park in Samarkand region, Trend reports.

The proposed 300-hectare park will include research and logistics zones, along with the implementation of 12 major investment projects across various sectors. This initiative is expected to lay a strong foundation for the exchange of innovative technologies, production of high-value-added products, and the further expansion of investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and China.

Xinjiang New Vision Investment and Development Company, based in the Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone, has significant experience in implementing strategic investment projects and managing industrial zones. This collaboration aims to further enhance technological innovation and industrial development in Uzbekistan.