Kyrgyzstan prepares ground for French president's visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 25. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit the country, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The invitation was reaffirmed during political consultations in Paris led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Meder Abakirov, and Brice Roquefeuil, Director of the Political Department at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in the rank of Deputy Minister.

The discussions covered a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian aspects. Both sides confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the Kyrgyz-French partnership and expressed a willingness to expand the political dialogue.

A key focus was the potential for enhanced economic cooperation, particularly in energy, agriculture, and digital technologies, and attracting French investments to Kyrgyzstan's economy. Cultural and humanitarian collaboration also featured prominently, with an emphasis on expanding educational programs and organizing joint cultural events to deepen ties between the peoples of both nations.

The sides also exchanged views on international issues, including cooperation on climate change, international security, and sustainable development. They discussed regional security concerns, notably the situation in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of cooperation between Central Asia and Europe to ensure regional stability.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to further deepen Kyrgyz-French relations and agreed to continue constructive dialogue on all discussed matters.