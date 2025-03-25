Elchin Amirbayov talks legacy of COP29, challenges for COP30 in Brazil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Azerbaijan and Brazil have agreed to create a pathway from Baku, host of COP29 in 2024, to Belém, which will host COP30 in 2025, to seek global financing, said Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, Trend reports.

“We understand that it is a very ambitious goal, but if all investors join these efforts and if they are guided by political will, I think we will be able to achieve this goal,” Amirbayov said in an interview with Agência Brasil.

He noted that one lesson from COP29 for Brazil at COP30 is promoting transparency and inclusion among countries in reaching consensus. “We identified the differences between the parties and found solutions to reach a historic consensus on climate finance, which was not an easy task.”

Amirbayov highlighted that a major challenge at COPs is for leaders to implement what they promise at the summit and bring practical solutions back to their countries. He described COP29 as a great success and emphasized the exchange of lessons learned with the Brazilian COP30 president, André Corrêa do Lago. “Our countries have worked very closely on climate change,” he said.

The main goal is to ensure that Baku’s legacy is “embraced” by Brazil. “The most important result of COP29 in Baku was reaching consensus on financing $300 billion per year to address the climate crisis.”

Alongside climate discussions, the ambassador mentioned Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with Brazil. “Azerbaijan considers Brazil a key player in Latin America, and there are many opportunities to enhance economic cooperation,” he said. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 32 years ago, and they maintain a strong political relationship.

Amirbayov pointed out shared interests in agriculture, civil aviation, technology, education, and energy, with ongoing cooperation between ministries in these fields.